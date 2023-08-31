Taiwan parties battle for younger voters as high-stakes elections loom

TAIPEI: From belting out pop songs to fielding hairstyle questions on Instagram, Taiwan's presidential hopefuls are increasingly turning their attention to young voters, who are expected to play a key role in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The outcome of the closely watched January 2024 vote will set the tone for Taipei's tumultuous relationship with Beijing, which has refused to rule out forcibly seizing the island of 23 million even as the United States has pledged to defend it.

In 2020, just after democracy protests in the Chinese-ruled city of Hong Kong, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a landslide victory partly because of high turnout among younger voters, according to analysts and voter surveys.

The DPP is on track to retain power for a third term, with the party's candidate, Vice President William Lai, 63, leading opinion polls. Younger voters are again playing a role - but this time they are gravitating to dark horse candidate who has become the DPP's closest challenger.

Ko Wen-je, a 64-year-old former Taipei mayor, has won over many younger voters with plain talk on issues such as high housing costs rather than focusing on the China threat.