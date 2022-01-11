Taiwan passes extra US$8.6 billion defence budget as China threat grows

TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament on Tuesday (Jan 11) passed an extra spending bill of nearly US$8.6 billion in its latest bid to boost defence capabilities against an increasingly bellicose China.

The government proposed a five-year special defence budget of around TW$237.3 billion (US$8.57 billion) from 2022 as Chinese warplanes breached its air defence zone at unprecedented levels last year.

Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day - by force if necessary.

Beijing's sabre-rattling towards the island has increased considerably since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation and not part of "one China".

Last year, Taiwan recorded incursions by around 970 Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone, according to a database compiled by AFP, more than double the roughly 380 carried out in 2020.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese lawmakers agreed unanimously to pass the special budget, although they cut it by TW$310 million. The package comes on top of a record annual defence budget of TW$471.7 billion set for 2022.

It aims to acquire various precision missiles and mass-manufacture high-efficiency naval ships "in the shortest period of time" to boost the island's sea and air capabilities, the government said.