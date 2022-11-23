Taiwan People's Party a rising third force in traditional two-party political landscape

TAIPEI: The Taiwan People's Party (TPP) is emerging as a strong contender at the island’s local elections on Saturday (Nov 26), having established itself as a formidable third party in a traditionally two-party political landscape.

The TPP is widely lauded as "the third force". It does not campaign on the issue of Taiwan’s independence like the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), nor does it bear the baggage of reunification with China like the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Founded by incumbent Taipei city mayor Ko Wen-je in 2019, the party aims to be an alternative to the pan-green coalition headed by the DPP and the pan-blue coalition led by the KMT.

However, despite its rising popularity, it still faces a long and challenging journey ahead.

THIRD FORCE IN TWO-PARTY LANDSCAPE

Analysts said the notion of the TPP as a rising third force is especially popular among young Taiwanese, but the older segment remains unconvinced.

“They must team up with others to become a real force to be reckoned with to have a chance to compete against the DPP,” said National Taiwan Normal University professor Chu Chao-Hsiang.

“Currently, the cooperation between the KMT and the TPP has only just begun, so we have to watch how it develops in the next two years.”