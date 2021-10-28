Taiwan president confirms US troops training soldiers on island: Report

TAIPEI: A small number of US forces are stationed in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of US troops on the self-governing island that China considers its own.

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the island by force, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military and political pressure.

"We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defence capability," Tsai told CNN in the interview aired on Thursday (Oct 28).

Asked how many US service members are deployed in Taiwan, she said only that it was "not as many as people thought".