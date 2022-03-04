Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taiwan president pledges 'infrastructure check-up' after mass power outage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taiwan president pledges 'infrastructure check-up' after mass power outage

Taiwan president pledges 'infrastructure check-up' after mass power outage

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, May 25, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

04 Mar 2022 11:40AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday (Mar 4) vowed to scrutinise power infrastructure and accelerate ongoing efforts to improve grid reliability after a mass outage that left one-third of the island without electricity.

Taiwan on Thursday blamed negligence during annual maintenance at a major power plant for the outage across the island that caused the lights to go off for more than five million households, though the crucial semiconductor sector was largely unaffected.

"The national security team has been conducting examinations on the resilience of key infrastructure, and yesterday's incident is one of the cases that needed to be scrutinised closely," Tsai said in a statement.

Tsai said supply was sufficient at the time of the incident and the mass outage was triggered "simply by operational negligence ... which highlighted problems in the country's power grid and the resilience of its key infrastructure".

"We must do a complete power infrastructure check-up and accelerate works on systematic improvement," Tsai said, who is set to visit the coal-fired station in the southern city of Kaohsiung at noon.

Related:

Power has now been restored but the outage has renewed criticism on Tsai's electricity policy, with Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) calling for Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua to step down.

Taiwan experienced two major outages in May, when the island was grappling with a drought and heat-wave, triggered by a spike in demand and insufficient supply.

Taiwan, a global semiconductor powerhouse, has been trying to improve its grid management and boost power supply as demand rises amid a booming local economy as well as a global chip shortage that has led to expansion by large chip companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The outages have also fanned criticism of Tsai's plan to boost the island's renewable energy target to 20 per cent and phase out nuclear power by 2025.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Taiwan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us