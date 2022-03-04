Taiwan president pledges 'infrastructure check-up' after mass power outage

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday (Mar 4) vowed to scrutinise power infrastructure and accelerate ongoing efforts to improve grid reliability after a mass outage that left one-third of the island without electricity.

Taiwan on Thursday blamed negligence during annual maintenance at a major power plant for the outage across the island that caused the lights to go off for more than five million households, though the crucial semiconductor sector was largely unaffected.

"The national security team has been conducting examinations on the resilience of key infrastructure, and yesterday's incident is one of the cases that needed to be scrutinised closely," Tsai said in a statement.

Tsai said supply was sufficient at the time of the incident and the mass outage was triggered "simply by operational negligence ... which highlighted problems in the country's power grid and the resilience of its key infrastructure".

"We must do a complete power infrastructure check-up and accelerate works on systematic improvement," Tsai said, who is set to visit the coal-fired station in the southern city of Kaohsiung at noon.