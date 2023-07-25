Logo
Asia

Taiwan President Tsai tests positive for COVID-19
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during the party congress of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

25 Jul 2023 02:50PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 03:03PM)
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (Jul 25), the presidential office said, adding her itinerary for Tuesday afternoon has been cancelled.

Tsai felt "minor discomfort" and tested positive after having a rapid test, the office said in a statement.

"The president is currently showing mild symptoms and is being taken care of by a medical team," the statement said, adding that the team advised her to cancel her schedule for the rest of the day.

The statement said Tsai has urged Premier Chen Chien-jen to work closely with the administration to step up preparations as super typhoon Doksuri was expected to skirt past southern Taiwan, bringing strong winds and rainfall.

Source: Reuters/lk

