Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences

TAIPEI: War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday (Oct 10), as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defences including with precision missiles.

Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has come under increasing military and political pressure from Beijing, especially after Chinese war games in early August following a Taipei visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Any conflict over Taiwan could drag in the US, Japan and perhaps much of the world, as well as shatter the global economy, especially given Taiwan's dominant position as a maker of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones and tablets to fighter jets.

Tsai, in her national day speech outside the presidential office under a grey sky, said it was "regrettable" that China had escalated its intimidation and threatened peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and region.