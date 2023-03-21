Taiwan president to visit Latin American allies with stops in US

TAIPEI: Taiwan's president will visit diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize next week while also making stopovers in the United States, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday (Mar 21), as it aims to shore up ties in Latin America.

Tsai Ing-wen will depart Taiwan on Mar 29 for the 10-day trip, stopping in New York and Los Angeles while en route to and from the central American countries, according to the ministry.

Belize and Guatemala are two of just 14 countries that officially recognise Taiwan over China, and Tsai's trip comes after Honduras said earlier this month that it would be switching recognition to Beijing.

China views self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, to be retaken one day - by force if necessary. Under its "One China" principle, no country may maintain official diplomatic relations with both China and Taiwan.

During her trip, President Tsai will meet her Guatemalan counterpart Alejandro Giammattei and Belize's Prime Minister John Briceno, the foreign ministry said.

Asked if Tsai would meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said only that her "transit itinerary is being arranged appropriately with the US side".

McCarthy said earlier this month that he would see Tsai in his home state of California, with the US State Department playing down the significance of the event in the face of China's protests.

On Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated his country's opposition to Tsai meeting with US officials.

"We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan," he told a regular press briefing in Beijing. "China has made solemn representations to the US in this regard."