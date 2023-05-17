Taiwan's Kuomintang picks New Taipei City mayor as presidential candidate

TAIPEI: Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party on Wednesday (May 17) picked New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih to be its presidential candidate for an election next year, with China tensions set to top the election agenda.

The run-up to the vote in mid-January is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which has staged regular military exercises near Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims over the democratically governed island despite Taiwan's strong objections.

The KMT favours close ties with China while the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) champions Taiwan's separate identity.

"Internationally, our country faces fierce troops and the danger of war," Hou told reporters at the party's headquarters in Taipei after his candidacy was announced.

"Within the country, there are conflicts over divisions and countless things to be fixed, making it hard for young people to see their future," he said, vowing to lead the KMT to victory.

Outside KMT's headquarters, dozens of people stood behind barricades, some waving Taiwan's flag. A big banner saying "oppose war, want peace" was on display.