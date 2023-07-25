Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang faces uphill battle ahead with presidential race

NEW TAIPEI CITY: Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party faces an uphill battle as it looks to unseat the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in next January’s presidential election.

The KMT has enlisted party heavyweights to rally around its presidential candidate Hou You-yi, but recent opinion polls showed the New Taipei City mayor in last place in the three-way race.

The 64-year-old is even trailing behind the relatively young Taiwan People's Party (TPP), led by former Taipei City mayor Ko Wen-je.