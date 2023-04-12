Taiwan's ruling DPP picks VP William Lai as presidential candidate

TAIPEI: Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominated Vice President William Lai as its candidate for next year's presidential election on Wednesday (Apr 12), choosing a contender who has been more outspoken on Taiwanese independence than incumbent Tsai Ing-wen.

The announcement comes two days after China formally ended massive war games around democratic Taiwan that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the island.

The nomination is almost certain to anger China, which openly loathes Lai for his views on Taiwanese independence.

"I am very honoured to have received the DPP's nomination to take part in the 2024 presidential election and to uphold the duty of safeguarding Taiwan," Lai said at a DPP press conference.

The 63-year-old had long been considered the front-runner for the DPP nomination to succeed Tsai, who is barred from running again after her second four-year term ends in May 2024.

Lai has long held that Taiwan cannot attain a peaceful future by appeasing China and has urged the island's residents to unite against its authoritarianism.

On Wednesday, he reiterated that stance.

"Now, the democratic bloc in the international community has noticed China's threat to the international community, and is concerned with the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait," Lai said.

"You must prepare for war to avoid war, to stop a war you must be able to fight a war."