Taiwan presidential frontrunner says he can keep peace with China

TAIPEI: Leading Taiwan presidential candidate William Lai wrote in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (Jul 5) that he could keep the peace with China if elected, reiterating his willingness for talks without preconditions and a pledge to boost defences.

Lai, Taiwan's vice president and the candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has consistently led the majority of opinion polls ahead of the January election. President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms in office.

In a commentary piece, Lai said that despite the military and economic challenges from China, including China's almost daily aerial incursions near the island, his top priorities remained pragmatism and consistency.

"I will support the cross-strait status quo - which is in the best interests of both the Republic of China, as Taiwan is formally known, and the international community. I will never rule out the possibility of dialogue without preconditions, based on the principles of reciprocity and dignity," he added.

Lai said he would continue with Tsai's plan to boost Taiwan's defences, such as spending more on the military, adding that these measures reduce the risk of war by raising the stakes and costs for Beijing.

"I will seek greater cooperation with partners and allies, particularly in training, force restructuring, civil defence and information sharing," he wrote.