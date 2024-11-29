Taiwan president's plan to stop over in Hawaii, Guam angers Beijing

TAIPEI: Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te will stop over in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam during a trip to the Pacific, his office said Thursday (Nov 28), eliciting a fresh vow from China to "resolutely crush" any attempts for Taiwan independence.

China insists democratic self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island.

Lai will depart Saturday for a visit to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, the only Pacific island nations among Taiwan's 12 remaining allies.

It will be Lai's first overseas trip since taking office in May.

Taiwanese government officials have previously stopped over on US soil during visits to the Pacific or Latin America, angering Chinese leaders in Beijing.

In swift response to news of Lai's trip, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's defence ministry said "we firmly oppose official interaction with China's Taiwan region in any form".

"The Chinese (military) shoulders the sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty... and will resolutely crush all secessionist attempts for Taiwan independence," Wu told a press conference.

Taiwan's military deployed aircraft, vessels, and shore-based missile systems on Thursday evening after 19 Chinese aircraft were detected near the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said.