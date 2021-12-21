Taiwan protests after South Korea disinvites minister from conference

TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Tuesday (Dec 21) it has lodged a protest with South Korea after a conference invitation to one of the island's ministers was rescinded over "cross-Strait issues".

The term, which refers to the Taiwan Strait, is commonly used in diplomacy to describe relations between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the island its territory - to be taken one day, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's digital minister Audrey Tang was set to speak at a conference in the South Korean capital on Dec 16, but the island's foreign ministry said that was cancelled with the organisers citing "various aspects of cross-Strait issues".

"The foreign ministry has summoned the South Korean acting representative to Taipei to express our strong dissatisfaction over the impolite action," said spokeswoman Joanne Ou.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Seoul has also lodged a protest, she added.