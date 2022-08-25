Taiwan's planned record defence budget signals to China that use of force could be costly: Expert

SINGAPORE: With its proposal for a record-high military budget for 2023, Taiwan is sending a signal that it stands prepared to defend itself - and that any use of force by Beijing could come at a cost even if it ultimately brings the island under its control, according to observers.

Taiwan on Thursday (Aug 25) announced plans for a 14 per cent year-on-year increase to US$19 billion in defence spending for next year - a sharp hike compared with previous annual spending growth of below 4 per cent since 2017.

This comes after China staged large-scale war games around the island - which Beijing views as its sovereign territory - in reaction to a visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The growth in Taiwan's military budget is to be expected, given the increased pressure on the island from China's military, said National University of Singapore (NUS) political scientist Chong Ja Ian.

“Previous limitations on the expansion of military spending for Taiwan had to do with scepticism toward the immediacy of the military threat from the mainland,” the associate professor added.

“PRC (People's Republic of China) military threats have vastly reduced such apprehensions.”

Assistant Professor Benjamin Ho from the China Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies also said Taiwan’s move to increase its budget was “not surprising at all”, given the increase in threats and incursions from China towards Taipei over the last couple of years.