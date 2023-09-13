Taiwan reports 28 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted 28 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone on Wednesday (Sep 13) morning, part of what Taipei calls regular harassment by Beijing amid heightened tensions across the strait.

Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that beginning at around 6am local time, Chinese warplanes, including J-10 fighters, had flown into the southwestern corner of the island's air defence identification zone, or ADIZ.

Some of the Chinese aircraft crossed the Bashi Channel to carry out drills with the Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong in the Pacific, the ministry added.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's forces monitored the situation, including sending up its own air force planes and activating air defence systems, the ministry added, using the normal phrasing for its response to such Chinese incursions.

A Chinese naval formation led by the Shandong entered the western Pacific for training, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday.