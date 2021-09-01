Taiwan says China can 'paralyse' its defences, threat worsening

TAIPEI: China's armed forces can "paralyse" Taiwan's defences and are able to fully monitor its deployments, the island's defence ministry said, offering a stark assessment of the rising threat posed by its giant neighbour.

Beijing is stepping up military activities around the island, which it views as Chinese territory. It has never renounced the use of force to bring democratic Taiwan under its control.

In its annual report to parliament on China's military, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan's Defence Ministry presented a far graver view than it did last year, when the report said China still lacked the capability to launch a full assault on Taiwan.

This year's report said that China can launch what it termed "soft and hard electronic attacks", including blocking communications across the western part of the first island chain, the string of islands that run from the Japanese archipelago, through Taiwan and down to the Philippines.

China "can combine with its Internet army to launch wired and wireless attacks against the global Internet, which would initially paralyse our air defences, command of the sea and counter-attack system abilities, presenting a huge threat to us".

China has also improved its reconnaissance abilities using Beidou, China's answer to the US-owned GPS navigation system, the ministry added.

This means Beijing can monitor movements around Taiwan, helped by China's regular use of its own spy planes, drones and intelligence gathering ships, it said.

China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.