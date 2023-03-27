Logo
Asia

Taiwan says sees no signs of PLA deployment before president's US trip
Asia

Taiwan says sees no signs of PLA deployment before president's US trip

Taiwan says sees no signs of PLA deployment before president's US trip

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen gestures while standing in front of soldiers during a visit to a military base in Chiayi, Taiwan on Mar 25, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

27 Mar 2023 12:10PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 12:10PM)
TAIPEI: There are no signs of any unusual military deployments by China's military ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States and Central America this week, a deputy Taiwanese defence minister said on Monday (Mar 27).

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, staged war games around the island last August following a trip to Taipei by then US-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tsai leaves for New York on Wednesday on a stopover on her way to Guatemala and Belize. On her way back to Taiwan, she will transit through Los Angeles, where she is likely to meet current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taking lawmakers' questions in parliament, Taiwan deputy defence minister Po Horng-huei said China has three to four warships operating around Taiwan every day, which has already become a "new normal".

If there are any changes in China's military deployment, Taiwan must be prepared for the worst-case scenario, he said.

"So far there is no sign of any special military deployment," Po added.

Source: Reuters/zl

