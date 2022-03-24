Taiwan says 'reunification law' would put too much pressure on China

TAIPEI: A senior Taiwanese official said on Thursday (Mar 24) he did not see China adopting a "reunification law" as it would put too much pressure on Beijing to set a timetable for bringing the island under its control, which could severely raise tensions.

China, which views democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has not officially proposed such legislation, which would be a follow-up to a 2005 law giving Beijing the legal basis for military action if it judges Taiwan to have seceded or to be about to.

But it has been discussed in state media, and last week a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, asked about a suggestion from a political adviser for such a law, said they "carefully listen to and study opinions and suggestions".

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island's future.