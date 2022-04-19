Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taiwan seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership with US
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taiwan seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership with US

Taiwan seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership with US

FILE PHOTO: A tourist takes a photo of the city skyline from the Taipei 101 skyscraper building in Taipei, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 Apr 2022 06:27PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 06:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: A senior Taiwanese minister has pressed US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to include the island in the United States' forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, his office said on Tuesday (Apr 19).

Tai last month declined to say if Taiwan would be invited to join the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific economic plan, spurring Senate criticism that excluding the island would be a missed opportunity.

Taiwan has voiced its desire to be a "full member" in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), one part of the administration's effort to counter what it says is Beijing's increasing economic and military coercion in the region.

During one-hour-long virtual talks on Monday, Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng reiterated to Tai that the island supports the framework and wishes to join it, Hsiao Chen-jung, an official from Deng's office, told Reuters.

"Regional trade issues are of concern to both sides," Hsiao said, adding the two sides agreed to keep in touch on issues of mutual concern.

A brief statement from Tai's office made no mention of the framework, saying the two sides talked about progress on bilateral trade matters and "their mutual interest in working together on issues of common concern, including regionally and in multilateral organisations like the World Trade Organization".

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has condemned the US Indo-Pacific push, saying Washington is creating "exclusive clubs".

Any Taiwanese participation in the economic section would likely further strain Sino-US ties with Beijing angered by any show of support from Washington for the island.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Taiwan United States trade

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us