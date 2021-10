Taiwan seeks international support after Chinese incursions

TAIPEI: Taiwan will ensure regional peace and stability and seeks to work with other like-minded democracies, President Tsai Ing-wen told senior French and Australian dignitaries on Thursday (Oct 7), days after a dramatic spike in tensions with China.

The trips by four French senators and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott come after four straight days, beginning last Friday, of massed Chinese air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone, moves met with concern by Washington and its allies.

Democratically ruled Taiwan has sought support from other democracies, especially the United States and its allies, amid the growing military and political pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Speaking at the presidential office to the French senators, led by former defence minister Alain Richard, Tsai thanked France for its concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and support for its international participation.

"We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities as members of the international community to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We also hope to make more contributions to the world along with France," she added.