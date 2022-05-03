Taiwan shortens quarantine for arrivals even as COVID-19 cases rise

TAIPEI: Taiwan announced on Tuesday (May 3) that it would shorten mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals from 10 days to seven days.

It is the island's latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as the number of domestic infections spikes.

Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, although it had already reduced the time spent in isolation from two weeks to 10 days in March.

Taiwan has reported about 125,000 domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant.

But with more than 99 per cent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the easing of the quarantine rule, which comes into effect next Monday, was made due to Omicron's short incubation period and to take into account "the maintenance of domestic pandemic prevention capacity, socio-economic activities and effective risk control".

All arrivals will still have to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon reaching Taiwan. They will be released on the seventh day of quarantine as long as they are negative from a rapid test, it said.

The requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests remains in place.