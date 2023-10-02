Taiwan investigating accusation submarine programme details leaked

TAIPEI: Taiwan prosecutors said on Monday (Oct 2) they are investigating accusations that people tried to interfere in the island's submarine programme and that details about it were leaked, in what would be a serious breach of security.

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a project aimed at strengthening the island's defence and deterrence against the Chinese navy, though it won't enter service for two years.

Huang Shu-kuang, who is leading the programme, told local media last week that lawmakers, whom he did not name, had made it difficult for the programme to purchase critical equipment, and that a contractor who had failed to obtain a bid forwarded information to China.

Taiwan's Supreme Prosecutors Office, in a short statement, said Huang's accusations had attracted "great attention" given the national security and defence implications.