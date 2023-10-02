Logo
Asia

Taiwan investigating accusation submarine programme details leaked
Taiwan investigating accusation submarine programme details leaked

A bottle is broken against the hull of Haikun, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine, as President Tsai Ing-wen attends the submarine's launching ceremony in Kaohsiung on Sep 28, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

02 Oct 2023
TAIPEI: Taiwan prosecutors said on Monday (Oct 2) they are investigating accusations that people tried to interfere in the island's submarine programme and that details about it were leaked, in what would be a serious breach of security.

Taiwan unveiled its first domestically developed submarine on Thursday, a major step in a project aimed at strengthening the island's defence and deterrence against the Chinese navy, though it won't enter service for two years.

Huang Shu-kuang, who is leading the programme, told local media last week that lawmakers, whom he did not name, had made it difficult for the programme to purchase critical equipment, and that a contractor who had failed to obtain a bid forwarded information to China.

Taiwan's Supreme Prosecutors Office, in a short statement, said Huang's accusations had attracted "great attention" given the national security and defence implications.

It said it had instructed prosecutors to "investigate the case as soon as possible in order to safeguard national security".

It did not give details or names.

Taiwan has made the indigenous submarine programme a key part of an ambitious project to modernise its armed forces as Beijing stages almost daily military exercises to assert its sovereignty claims.

The submarine programme has drawn on expertise and technology from several countries - a breakthrough for diplomatically isolated Taiwan.

Source: Reuters/wk(zl)

