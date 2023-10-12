Taiwan sets up task force to study Israel-Hamas war

TAIPEI: Taiwan has set up a task force to draw lessons from the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday (Oct 12), saying intelligence is key to preventing a war as the island works to counter China's military threats.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing military and political pressure from Beijing, including two major sets of Chinese war games near the island since August 2022, heightening fears of a conflict that would have global ramifications.

Although there are major differences between the threat Taiwan faces from China and what is happening between Israel and Hamas - China for example would have to cross the Taiwan Strait to invade the island - the war has focused attention on the possibility of a Chinese attack.

Chiu, asked by reporters at parliament about what lessons Taiwan has learned from Israel's conflict with Palestinian Hamas militants, said the ministry had set up a task force to monitor the situation.

"The initial (lesson) is that intelligence work is very important. With intelligence, many countermeasures can be made. A war can even be avoided," Chiu said.

He said the fighting between Israel and Hamas demonstrated the horror of war, and although the military was working to boost combat readiness, it will not conflict.

"It is everyone's shared expectations to avoid a war," he said.