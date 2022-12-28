Taiwan to test arrivals from China for COVID-19 from Jan 1

TAIPEI: Taiwan will test arrivals from China for COVID-19 from Jan 1 in response to a surge in cases there, the government said on Wednesday (Dec 28), joining other countries in stepping up controls on people coming from China.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers arriving on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival.

The government will conduct virus sequencing for those who arrive from China and test positive to track new variants of the coronavirus, it said in a statement.

The measures, which will run until the end of January, do not include those arriving from Hong Kong or Macau, the centre added.

Those who test positive will be able to isolate at home, it said.