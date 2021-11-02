Taiwan to woo backers at APEC for bid to join Pacific trade pact

TAIPEI: Taiwan will seek support for its bid to join a trans-Pacific trade pact when it attends a meeting of economic leaders of the Asia-Pacific group APEC next week, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday (Nov 2).

China, which has also applied to join the pact, opposes Taiwan's membership and has increased military activities near the island which Beijing claims and has not ruled out taking by force.

Taiwan and China both applied in September to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Economic leaders from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, which includes the United States, China and Japan, will meet virtually next week to discuss a path forward for the region to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'd like to ask envoy Chang to use this meeting to gather support from more APEC members for Taiwan to join CPTPP," Tsai told reporters, referring to Taiwan's representative for the meeting, chip giant TSMC founder Morris Chang.

"Envoy Chang will express Taiwan's support and insistence for free trade."