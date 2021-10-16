Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taiwan's leader pays respects to 46 dead in building inferno
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taiwan's leader pays respects to 46 dead in building inferno

Taiwan's leader pays respects to 46 dead in building inferno

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pays her respect to those who died in a building fire at a morgue in Kaohsiung on Oct 16, 2021. (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

16 Oct 2021 07:30PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 07:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: Taiwan's president on Saturday (Oct 16) paid her respects at a morgue to the dozens of people killed in a deadly inferno that ripped through an aging tower block earlier in the week.

The fire in the southern city of Kaohsiung killed at least 46 people, according to authorities, after it broke out early on Thursday morning. The flames engulfed the lower half of a 13-storey building that housed many residents who were poor, elderly or disabled.

President Tsai Ing-wen said she had come to the city of Kaohsiung “mainly to visit the wounded and offer my condolences to the family members” of the deceased.

“The fire accident that happened in the Cheng Chong Cheng building resulted in many injuries and deaths. Everyone is feeling deeply sad and torn with separation,” she said.

Tsai thanked rescuers, the police force and medical workers for their work. She added that the central government would work closely with county and city officials to clean up older and abandoned buildings, and prevent similar incidents from happening.

The Taiwanese leader also visited hospitals where dozens of people who were injured in the blaze were receiving medical treatment.

The decades-old apartment building is one of many in the Yancheng district, an older part of Kaohsiung, a city of about 2.8 million people in southwestern Taiwan.

Major newspaper United Daily News said that investigators were focusing on a first-floor tea shop where the fire had started, and police were looking into a resident who reportedly fought with his girlfriend earlier on Wednesday. They had not ruled out arson, according to the paper.

Fire extinguishers were installed last month, but only three per floor because the residents could not afford to pay more, it said.

Source: AP/lk

Related Topics

Taiwan Kaohsiung fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us