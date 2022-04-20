Taiwan TV station apologises over false Chinese war blunder

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese television station apologised on Wednesday (Apr 20) for "causing public panic" after erroneously running a series of alerts saying that China had launched attacks on the island.

Taiwan's 23 million people live under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

Taipei-based Chinese Television System (CTS) sparked alarm after running several news alerts on its screen including "New Taipei City hit by Communist army's guided missiles" and "Vessels exploded, facilities and ships damaged in Taipei port".

Other alerts featured read "Communist China's frequent war preparations, the president issued emergency order" and "War could break out, New Taipei City opens joint emergency command and control centre".

CTS attributed the blunder to staff who mistakenly put out content from disaster prevention drills that the station was commissioned to produce for New Taipei City's fire department.

"CTS offers its sincere apology that this serious flaw has caused panic among the public and trouble to relevant units," the company said in a statement.