Taiwan unveils first domestically built submarine

The first prototype is named "Hai Kun", which means "mythical sea creature" in Chinese, and was unveiled Thursday at a ceremony in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

"History will forever remember this day," declared Tsai, standing in front of the vessel draped in Taiwan's flag colours.

"In the past, building submarines domestically was considered 'Mission Impossible'. But today, a submarine designed and built by our own people is right in front of everyone - we did it," she said.

Cheng Wen-lon, chairman of submarine manufacturer CSBC Corp - which specialises in shipping containers and military vessels - said the seven-year building process had the team working around the clock, calling it "a magical weapon in asymmetric warfare".



Hai Kun measures 80m in length and has a displacement weight of about 2,500 to 3,000 tons, and has combat systems and torpedoes sourced from the US defence company Lockheed Martin.

It will now undergo sea trials, with Tsai saying Hai Kun would be operational by 2025 - though some defence analysts say it could take longer.

Taiwan's navy currently has two working submarines - Swordfish-class vessels bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s.

Washington initially approved an offer in 2001 to supply eight conventional submarines, but the sale never materialised.

Over the same period, China has built itself one of the world's largest navies, with nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers.



"No matter how many weapons (Tsai's administration) build or purchase, they cannot stop the general trend of national reunification, nor can they shake the People's Liberation Army's ... strong ability to defend national sovereignty," spokesman Wu Qian said, referring to China's military by its official name.

China's state-run Global Times on Monday published an op-ed saying Taiwan's submarine deployment plan to block the PLA was "daydreaming".

"The plan is just an illusion of the island attempting to resist reunification by force," it said.