Taiwan unveils portable attack drone as China tensions rise

TAICHUNG: Taiwan unveiled its first portable attack drone on Tuesday (May 14), an unmanned aerial vehicle similar to a US model used in Ukraine's fight against Russia, as China steps up military pressure on the island.

Taiwan's 23.5 million people live under constant threat of an invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled democracy as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing's sabre-rattling has intensified in recent years under President Xi Jinping, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deepened fears in Taiwan that China might move similarly.

The military-run National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) on Tuesday showed off its new loitering munition drone, which is similar to the US-made Switchblade 300 currently used by Ukrainian soldiers.

The Taiwanese-made single-use drone, designed to be small enough to be carried in a backpack, can stay in the air for 15 minutes, according to NCSIST.