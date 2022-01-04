Taiwan urges vigilance after first Omicron COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday (Jan 4) urged vigilance against the spread of the coronavirus after the island detected its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading in the community.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control because of early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders. Most cases of its cases have been imported from abroad, though the island did see an outbreak of domestic infections in the middle of 2021.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan this week reported its first two cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, both linked to a quarantine hotel.

Another person, a cleaner working at the island's main international airport, was "likely" to be infected with the Omicron variant, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.