US announces US$345 million military aid package for Taiwan

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Jul 28) unveiled a US$345 million military aid package for Taiwan designed to quickly bolster the island's ability to deter any possible Chinese invasion.
The package - which an official said features intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions - will be drawn from the US' own reserves, allowing it to be delivered on a faster-than-usual timeline.
These are "capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future", a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Elements of the package "address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armour and air defence capabilities". he added.
"We are working expeditiously to deliver the military assistance announced today."
Congress has authorised President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks - the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.
US lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan.
While Chinese diplomats protested the move, Taiwan’s trade office in Washington said the US decision to pull arms and other material from its stores provided “an important tool to support Taiwan’s self-defence". In a statement, it pledged to work with the United States to maintain “peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait".
The package is in addition to nearly US$19 billion in military sales of F-16s and other major weapons systems that the US has approved for Taiwan. Delivery of those weapons has been hampered by supply chain issues that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been exacerbated by the global defence industrial base pressures created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Taiwan split from China in 1949 amid a civil war.
Chinese President Xi Jinping maintains China’s right to take over the now self-ruled island, by force if necessary. China has accused the US of turning Taiwan into a “powder keg” through the billions of dollars in weapons sales it has pledged.
The US maintains a “One China” policy under which it does not recognise Taiwan’s formal independence and has no formal diplomatic relations with the island in deference to Beijing. However, US law requires a credible defence for Taiwan and for the US to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern".
Getting stockpiles of weapons to Taiwan now, before an attack begins, is one of the lessons the US has learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pentagon deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks told The Associated Press earlier this year.
Ukraine “was more of a cold-start approach than the planned approach we have been working on for Taiwan, and we will apply those lessons", Hicks said. Efforts to resupply Taiwan after a conflict erupted would be complicated because it is an island, she said.
In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington, said in a statement Friday that Beijing was “firmly opposed” to US military ties with Taiwan. The US should “stop selling arms to Taiwan” and “stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait", Liu said.