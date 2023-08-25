Taiwan's vice president vows 'unwavering' support for status quo with China

TAIPEI: Taiwan's vice president and presidential frontrunner on Friday (Aug 25) vowed "unwavering" support for the cross-strait status quo, as Taipei faces increasing assertiveness from China which has long claimed the island as its territory.

China and self-ruled Taiwan share an uneasy relationship, in which Beijing has vowed to one day take the island - by force if necessary - while Taipei treads a diplomacy tightrope of not formally declaring independence.

But it has faced ramped-up political and military pressures from China in recent years - particularly since the 2016 election of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who refuses to accept Beijing's claim over the island.

Vice President William Lai Ching-te, the candidate for Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he believes the international community can see that the recent tensions are not "because of Taiwan, but because of China".

"My support for cross-strait status quo will be unwavering," he said Friday during a press meeting organised by Taiwan's Foreign Correspondents Club.

"I will uphold President Tsai's (commitments) which ... has enabled the world to clearly see Taiwan for what it is - a source of stability amid the growing global uncertainties."

He later defended his government from critics - like the pro-Beijing opposition Kuomintang Party - who say the DPP does not have dialogue with China. Communications have been frozen since Tsai's election.

"The opposition parties currently hope to seek peace through negotiations and exchanges but we have to beware that the pre-condition for the opposition parties is to accept the 'one-China' principle," Lai said.

"If we lose our sovereignty - even if we have exchanges and collaboration - I don't think that would be true peace," said the 63-year-old.

"We are willing to open the door for exchanges and cooperation with China under the condition of ensuring our sovereignty."