Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

TAIPEI: Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday (Mar 6) the island has to be on alert this year for a "sudden entry" by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory amid rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily air force incursions into the island's air defence identification zone.

However, Taiwan has not reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 44.4km from its coast. But it has shot down a civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast last year.

Answering questions from lawmakers in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan's territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States, to Beijing's ire.

He said the PLA might make a "sudden entry" into Taiwan's contiguous zone and get close to its territorial space, which the island defines as 22.2km from its coast.

"(I) specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations," Chiu said. "Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to."

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing that Beijing "will take firm measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defence and counterattack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory.