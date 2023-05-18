Hoping for invitation to WHO meeting, Taiwan gathers more support

TAIPEI: Taiwan said it still hoped to be invited to the World Health Organization's (WHO) annual assembly opening in Geneva on Sunday (May 21), as support for its participation was growing despite China's efforts to isolate the democratically governed island.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu noted several diplomatic allies and friendly countries had issued statements of support for Taiwan's participation, or arranged bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the WHO assembly, set to run from May 21 to May 30.

"Support for us is stronger than in the past," Wu told a news conference in Taipei on Thursday.

"Even though we still haven't received an invitation letter for the assembly this year, we haven't given up and continue to through various channels clearly express our demand to the WHO."

Taiwan is excluded from most international organisations due to objections by China, which considers the island its own despite Taiwan's claims that it is an independent country.