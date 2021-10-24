Logo
6.5-magnitude earthquake hits northeast Taiwan: Weather bureau
6.5-magnitude earthquake hits northeast Taiwan: Weather bureau

6.5-magnitude earthquake hits northeast Taiwan: Weather bureau

An earthquake hit Taiwan on Oct 24, 2021. (Map: EMSC)

24 Oct 2021 01:43PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 01:46PM)
TAIPEI: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday (Oct 24), with residents reporting strong shaking in the capital Taipei.

The central weather bureau traced the epicentre of the quake to northeastern Yilan county, and said it hit at a depth of 67km at 1.11pm.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes. 

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Source: AFP/ic

