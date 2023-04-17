'I am Taiwanese': China threat toughens island's identity

TAIPEI: At a barbed-wire museum where political prisoners were once held, visitors lauded Taiwan's modern-day democracy shaped by its own national identity on the island across from authoritarian China.

Taipei's Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park is a stark reminder of the island's history as a one-party state under the Kuomintang nationalists who fled to Taiwan at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Secretive courts tried those accused of assisting the Communists across the Taiwan Strait.

"I heard people were arrested for protesting against the government," said office worker Mars Hung, after his visit to the grey-walled former military school commemorating the crackdown between 1947 and 1987.

"We are so much freer now," the 24-year-old said.

"To me, Taiwan stands for democracy. We don't have so many restrictions like China. It's a blessing to be Taiwanese, to have our free and democratic way of life."

The island now faces an authoritarian threat from Xi Jinping's government which has vowed to annex its smaller neighbour.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and Beijing has conducted several rounds of war games around the self-ruled island in the last year.