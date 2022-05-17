Taiwan's president condemns California church shooting

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s president has condemned the shooting at a Taiwanese church in California by a man reportedly driven by hatred of the island, while a lawmaker from her ruling party questioned whether Chinese propaganda was a motivating factor behind the violence.

President Tsai Ing-wen's office issued a statement on Tuesday (May 17) saying she condemned “any form of violence", extended her condolences to those killed and injured and had asked the island’s chief representative in the US to fly to California to provide assistance.

David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, was expected to appear in California state court on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Police said he hid firebombs before Sunday's shooting at a gathering of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners at the church in Orange County outside Los Angeles. One man was killed and five people wounded, the oldest 92. A federal hate crimes investigation is also ongoing.