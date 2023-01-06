Taiwan's Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

CHIAYI, Taiwan: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base on Friday (Jan 6) to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a United States Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year.

Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as Chinese territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and regularly protests the passage of US and other foreign warships through the Taiwan Strait, one of the world’s busiest waterways.

Tsai’s visit to the base in the central county of Chiayi comes as Taiwan is seeking to boost its defences against the rising threat from China. That includes expanding the domestic shipbuilding and arms industry, buying more defensive weaponry from the US and extending the national service requirement for all men from four months to a full year beginning in 2024.

Along with observing the display by an army mechanised infantry battalion, Tsai visited the air force's Fourth Tactical Fighter Wing, whose pilots are largely responsible for intercepting Chinese military aircraft approaching the the midline of the Taiwan Strait.