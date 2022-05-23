Malaysian ambassador-designate to Indonesia Tajuddin dismisses criticisms, will take up post this week

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Member of Parliament for Pasir Salak Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has dismissed criticisms of his appointment as ambassador to Indonesia, while noting that some of what was said was unfair to him.

Putrajaya’s decision to pick the controversial 74-year-old politician and former chairman of public transport company Prasarana to replace senior diplomat Zainal Abidin Bakar has been heavily criticised.

Malaysian media reported Mr Tajuddin as saying that he was more comfortable in staying silent for the time being, and would only comment at the right time.

He, however, had taken to heart some of the criticisms and accusations, which he said were not fair to him, reported Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

“I do not want to make any statements as many have written so much, some of which are unfair to me.

“They do not know me, but only as an old man when actually I have served the government, country and people for more than 45 years, since the age of 25,” Mr Tajuddin was quoted as saying.

“I will be silent for now and will only speak when the time comes,” he added, after attending a Hari Raya open house in Kuala Terengganu on Friday (May 20), according to Utusan.

Mr Tajuddin reportedly said that he would be leaving for Indonesia this week when he would take up his post as ambassador.

APPOINTMENT AGREED WITH PRESIDENT WIDODO: PM ISMAIL SABRI

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob confirmed last Wednesday that Mr Tajuddin’s new appointment as an envoy had been agreed upon by Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

Mr Ismail Sabri noted that Mr Tajuddin has received a letter from the Indonesian president over the appointment.

“We have agreed to appoint (Tajuddin as ambassador) and Indonesia has also agreed to it,” Bernama quoted Mr Ismail Sabri as saying.

He also pointed out that Mr Tajuddin was a seasoned and experienced politician. He said that everyone should wait until he has commenced his duty as ambassador.

Mr Tajuddin, who served as chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a government-owned public transportation company, was criticised for his handling of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) collision in Kuala Lumpur last year.