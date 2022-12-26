Logo
Asia

UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

A person holds a flag of Afghanistan while taking part in a Solidarity With Afghan Women rally outside the United Nations headquarters, during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, in New York on Sep 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon)

26 Dec 2022 06:05PM
The acting head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration's acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban female non-governmental organisation (NGO) workers during a meeting, according to a statement on Monday (Dec 26).

"Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital," UNAMA said in the statement, adding that UNAMA's acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met with economy minister Mohammad Hanif.

Hanif's ministry on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. The orders do not apply directly to the United Nations, but many of its programmes are carried out by NGOs subject to the order.

