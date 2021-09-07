Taliban fire shots to disperse protest in Kabul

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday (Sep 7) fired shots into the air to disperse crowds who had gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the hardline Islamist movement swept to power last month.

The Islamists have yet to announce a government, but Afghans - fearful of a repeat of the group's previous brutal reign between 1996 and 2001 - have staged small, isolated demonstrations in cities including the capital Kabul, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif.

On Tuesday at least 70 people, mostly women, rallied outside the Pakistani embassy, holding banners and chanting against what they said was meddling by Islamabad, who have long been accused of having close ties to the Taliban movement.