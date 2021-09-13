Taliban breaking promises including over women, says UN

GENEVA: Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have contradicted public promises on rights including by ordering women to stay at home, blocking teenage girls from school and holding house-to-house searches for former foes, a United Nations official said on Monday (Sep 13).

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Afghanistan was in a "new and perilous phase" since the militant group seized power last month, with many women and members of ethnic and religious communities deeply worried.

"In contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," she told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun.