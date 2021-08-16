Taliban return to power as president and diplomats flee Kabul

KABUL: Taliban insurgents were returning to power in Kabul on Monday (Aug 16) after a military advance across Afghanistan as US-led forces departed, and Western nations stepped up efforts to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered the city, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. A Taliban spokesman said the war is over and the Afghan people will soon learn what form the new regime will take.

In Washington, opponents of President Joe Biden's decision to end America's longest war, launched after the Sep 11 attacks, said the chaos was caused by a failure of leadership as more US troops were deployed to help rescue US civilians.

Overnight, the focus was Kabul airport, where hundreds of desperate Afghans seeking to flee the country were waiting for flights, some dragging luggage across runways in the dark.

A source at the airport said some scuffles broke out among people unable to get a place as departures were halted.