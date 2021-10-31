Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada posing for a photograph at an undisclosed location.

31 Oct 2021 01:18PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 01:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL: Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, officials announced Sunday (Oct 31), after he addressed supporters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government - and even rumours of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", according to Taliban officials.

Related:

There was tight security at the event and no photographs or video have emerged, but a ten-minute audio recording was shared by Taliban social media accounts.

Akhundzada - referred to as "Amirul Momineen" or commander of the faithful - gives a religious message.

The speech did not touch on politics, but sought God's blessing for the Taliban leadership.

He prays for the Taliban martyrs, wounded fighters and the success of the Islamic Emirate's officials in this "big test".

Akhundzada was appointed leader of the Taliban in a swift transition of power after a 2016 US drone strike killed his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

Source: AFP/ad

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us