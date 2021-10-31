Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance

KABUL: Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, officials announced Sunday (Oct 31), after he addressed supporters in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Akhundzada has been the spiritual chief of the Islamist movement since 2016 but has remained a reclusive figure, even after his group seized power in Afghanistan in August.

His low profile has fed speculation about his role in the new Taliban government - and even rumours of his death.

On Saturday, he visited the Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa to "speak to his brave soldiers and disciples", according to Taliban officials.