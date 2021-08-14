Taliban take key city close to Kabul as US troops arrive to assist evacuations

KABUL: The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul on Saturday (Aug 14), capturing a key city near Afghanistan's capital as American troops flew in to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians.

Continuing a rapid advance, the insurgents took Pul-e-Alam, around 70km from Kabul and the capital of Logar province, a local provincial council member said.

The Taliban did not face much resistance, he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country's second- and third-biggest cities.

The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops.

"They have arrived, their arrival will continue 'til tomorrow," the US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

An infantry brigade combat team will also move out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed, the Pentagon has said.

Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away.