Taliban takeover in Afghanistan could embolden Indonesia's terror groups, inspire more recruits: Experts

JAKARTA: News that the Taliban has taken full control of Afghanistan could embolden Islamic militants and conservatives 6,000km away in Indonesia, experts and officials warned, potentially posing a major security threat to the Southeast Asian country.

Mr Muhammad Taufiqurrohman, a senior researcher at Jakarta-based security think-tank Centre for Radicalism and Deradicalisation Studies noted that several militant and conservative groups have been celebrating the Taliban takeover on social media and private online chat groups.

“(The Taliban takeover) has given a moral boost to jihadists and Islamists in Indonesia to continue their struggle to establish an Islamic government and impose Sharia law in Indonesia,” he told a discussion on Tuesday (Aug 26).

Some of these groups have been pushing for Indonesia to adopt a strict Islamic law, while others strive to secede from the country and form their own Islamic government. Indonesia is a secular country where the majority of people practise a moderate form of Islam.

“Some have stated their intention to travel to Afghanistan. They want to learn from the Taliban, learn military (strategies) from them and want to use the skills they have acquired to topple the regime in Indonesia,” he said.

The government should not take these statements lightly, Mr Taufiqurrohman added.

“When the Syrian conflict erupted, jihadists in Indonesia openly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and stated their intention to join (the IS) in Syria. We underestimated them and said that there was no chance that they would actually go to Syria. We realised how serious they were when it was too late,” he said.

The National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) estimated that more than 1,200 Indonesians have travelled to Iraq and Syria to join the Islamic State since 2014. Many more tried to do so but their plans were foiled by Indonesian immigration officials before they even left the country or by Turkish authorities who stopped them from crossing Turkey’s porous border with Syria.