TANJUNG LEBAN, Indonesia: More than a decade after it was devastated by peatland fires in 2015, a village in Indonesia's Riau province is emerging as a model for community-led restoration and efforts to prevent future blazes.

Tanjung Leban in Riau's coastal Bengkalis regency has managed to keep fire damage to a minimum this year, despite a severe dry season that sparked forest and land fires across the province and other parts of Indonesia.

Its success highlights the role local communities can play in preventing fires and protecting vulnerable peatlands.

Authorities are increasingly tapping into villagers' knowledge of the terrain and waterways to support peatland restoration efforts, although challenges remain, including resistance from some residents and limited funding.