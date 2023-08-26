Tattoo artists make their mark at Hong Kong fair

HONG KONG: Sousyu Hayashi peers at the intricate pattern of sakura blossoms before him, born from 30 hours of deft prodding by his traditional Japanese tattoo needle - and he is not even halfway done.

Surrounded by admiring onlookers, the 47-year-old is among the 130 tattoo artists who have set up stalls at a Hong Kong convention running until Sunday (Aug 27), where attendees can pick out designs from an eclectic lineup and get inked on the spot.

Hayashi is a master of tebori, Japanese for "handcrafted", where the skin is pierced by a steel-tipped bamboo rod with no mechanical help. Only a handful of practitioners are left, he told AFP.

"I'm never satisfied," he said. "I've done this for 24 years, and at home, I'm always practising."

Heavyweights like Hayashi brought a much-needed jolt to Hong Kong's tattoo community, which has grown rapidly over the years, according to Gabe Shum, organiser of the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition.

Tattoos in the Chinese city used to be associated with organised crime, but Shum, 60, said over time he has witnessed a "growing acceptance" among the public.

The Malaysian-born tattoo artist started decorating skin at 19 and went on to enjoy a storied career that has included inking sports legends David Beckham and LeBron James.

"When I returned to Hong Kong to start my business, there were only four tattoo parlours," Shum told AFP. "Today, there are 300 to 400 tattoo artists."

"People had misunderstandings and biases ... We did a lot to explain and destigmatise."

The convention, which began a decade ago, also draws fans from mainland China, where tattoos have spiked in popularity even though the ruling communist party has discouraged them.

A man from the Chinese city Chongqing, who gave his surname as Xiang, said he brought along his five-year-old daughter to the event as a family outing.

"She's a kid, she thinks (tattoos) are no different from painting, and she loves to play around with a paintbrush," he told AFP.

Xiang's favourite tattoo, a brightly coloured rooster on his chest, was picked to match his daughter's Chinese zodiac sign, he added.

"I got that as a way to make myself happy, to express joy."