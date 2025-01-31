Tears of joy for Thai hostages freed in Gaza

"COULD NOT SLEEP"

Hailing from the poor, rural region of Udon Thani, Watchara moved to Israel three years ago to work as a farmer for better wages.



"My friend called around 10:00 pm and said the ambassador told her five Thais will be released, and my friend said my son could be one," Wiwwaeo told AFP as she waited for news of the release.



"I could not sleep from then until now. I was up until 3:00 am and my husband and I went out for rubber tapping and since then I have been monitoring the news."



In Buriram, another part of northeast Thailand, the family of freed hostage Pongsak were similarly elated, sobbing with relief as his release was confirmed.



"I'm so happy," his father Wilas Tanna said through tears, in footage posted on social media platform X by a Channel News Asia correspondent.